Sentinel police log for Jan. 23

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 2 in Middlesex Township, police reported Jan. 22. An unknown vehicle described as a red 4-door Honda was traveling south on Interstate 81 near exit 49. It was following too closely when the 2007 Mazda3 in front of it slowed to change lanes. The first vehicle hit the rear of the Mazda, causing minor damage. It then exited the interstate and fled in an unknown direction on Route 641. There were no reported injuries.
- Police were dispatched at 4:53 p.m. Dec. 3 to the first block of Airport Road in Southampton Township for an eBay scam. Police reminded residents not to make payments over the phone or make payments using gift cards.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Dylan Joseph Farmer, 27, of New Bloomfield, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment following a Jan. 11 incident. Troopers said they were dispatched at 7:50 p.m. to East Main Street in New Bloomfield. They determined that a fight had occurred and Farmer had punched a man in the face, causing severe injuries that required hospitalization. Farmer was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- An unknown person driving a Jeep Wrangler threw an egg at the front windshield of another person's vehicle before 10:50 p.m. Jan. 19 on Dellville Road in Wheatfield Township, police said. Police seek information.
- Eggs were thrown at a vehicle on Ridgeview Drive in Marysville between 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 5:30 a.m. Jan. 20, police said. Police seek information.
- Someone stole a tire and rim off of a parked vehicle before 1:53 p.m. Jan. 22 on Walnut Street in Newport, police said. Police seek information.
- Richard L. Ernest, 70, of Ickesburg, suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 21 Northeast Madison Township, police said. Ernest was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger west on Liberty Valley Road near Kleckner Lane and exited the left side of the road, hitting an embankment and a PennDOT sign before stopping in a field. Ernest, who was wearing a seat belt, was evaluated at the scene by EMS. The Ranger had to be towed.
- Someone stole change and scratch-off lottery tickets from a vehicle on South Front Street in Liverpool before 1:49 p.m. Jan. 8, police said. Police seek information.
- A 15-year-old boy took his parents' vehicle without permission shortly before 4:43 p.m. Jan. 15 in the first block of Paradise Road in Wheatfield Township, police said. When troopers responded, the boy and vehicle were at the scene.
- A 17-year-old girl stole a school iPad from Susquenita High School before 2 p.m. Jan. 6, police said.