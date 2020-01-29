Sentinel police log for Jan. 29

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Anthony Duenas, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a park ordinance violation after a Jan. 26 incident. Police said an officer initiated a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. on a vehicle in Thornwald Park after hours. Duenas was one of the occupants of the vehicle, and police recovered drug paraphernalia.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)
- Jacob S. Matthews, 22, of Danville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a Jan. 27 incident. Police said they were dispatched at 11:15 a.m. to the 600 block of Colonial View Road, and determined that Matthews had assaulted a person. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Someone entered the Liberator Performance building through an unlocked door in the 1500 block of Commerce Avenue in South Middleton Township at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14, police said. A person inside the building confronted the intruder, who fled in an unknown direction.
- A Lower Mifflin Township resident had an explicit conversation with another person via Facebook messenger on Dec. 23, and sent over an explicit video, police said Jan. 29. Soon after this, the other person changed his or her Facebook profile and demanded $300 from the resident, threatening to show the video to the man's wife. The resident complied, sending a money gram to Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The following week, the other person contacted the man again and demanded more money, threatening to send the video to his job.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- On Jan. 7, police were told that a stray bullet had struck an unoccupied home on Sterling Lane in Juniata Township on New Year's Eve, damaging a living room window and a refrigerator, police said Jan. 29.
- A hit-and-run crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Jan. 12 in Oliver Township, police said. An unknown model Cadillac was travelling north in the 1700 block of Route 34 and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossing through the southbound lane and hitting a utility pole and a mailbox. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction.
- A Duncannon resident reported that a package delivered on Jan. 21 to the first block of North High Street was missing, police said. Police are investigating.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.