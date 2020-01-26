Sentinel police log for Jan. 26

You have free articles remaining.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of theft from a South Middleton Township woman who said she received a phone call from "Killman & Devine Law Offices" in Massachusetts on Sept. 27 and was told she was a second place winner of an international sweepstakes valued at $500,000. The caller claimed they would put her in contact with the Federal Trade Commission to claim her winnings, but over the course of months, the woman was scammed out of $60,000 to pay for alleged "taxes, stamps, border patrol and courier fees." Police said the woman sent cash via UPS and Western Union to locations across the country and to the Philippines. Police are investigating with the Pennsylvania State Treasury.
- An egg was thrown at a vehicle on Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township sometime before 4:29 p.m. Jan. 24. No damage was done to the vehicle.
- Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 23 in South Middleton Township. Police said Derek Shelley, 33, of Quarryville, was driving a tractor-trailer in the right lane next to a tractor-trailer in the left lane, when a full load that was being towed on Shelley's commercial vehicle fell off the trailing unit. The load rolled to the left side, striking the other tractor-trailer. The load then fell onto the road in front of a 2015 Subaru Legacy, and the vehicle struck the load. The occupants of the Legacy suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported by Cumberland Goodwill EMS to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
- Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on York Road at Fairfield Street in South Middleton Township at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 9, police reported Jan. 25. Police said Claudia Chavez, 40, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2012 Acura TSX south on Fairfield Street when she failed to see a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Cranmer Wamalwa, 33, of Carlisle, traveling west on York Road. Chavez attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the Tucson. Chavez suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Cumberland Goodwill EMS to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, and Wamalwa was transported for suspected minor injuries to UPMC Carlisle by Yellow Breeches EMS.
- James Neil, 46, of Orrstown, was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct after police received a report of a man exposing himself to a hiker on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail near the crossing of Duncan Road in Southampton Township at 10:43 a.m. Jan. 13. When police arrived, they saw the man approach the woman a second time until he noticed police, which is when he zipped his pants back up. Police identified the man as Neil, whom police learned wanted to expose himself to the woman in hopes she would want to do something sexual with him. He posted $2,500 cash bail after arraignment.
- A vehicle was spray painted on Goodman Drive in Dickinson Township around 4:41 p.m. Jan. 23. Police said they have reviewed video surveillance but the investigation is ongoing.
- A 16-year-old girl from Gardners was taken into custody on drug possession charges after the principal of Boiling Springs High School discovered the girl in possession of drugs and paraphernalia at 10:11 a.m. Jan. 24. The girl was released to her mother.
