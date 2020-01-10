{{featured_button_text}}
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Lauren N. Chambers, 37, of Shippensburg, suffered a minor injury in a three-vehicle crash at 6:38 p.m. Jan. 1 in Southampton Township, police said. Chambers was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 north on Baltimore Road and could not negotiate a left-hand curve, leaving the right side of the road and hitting a utility pole and a mailbox. The Chrysler then crossed the road and stopped in a yard on the left side of the road. A 2011 Buick Enclave hit debris from the utility pole on the roadway and was rear-ended by a 2002 Hyundai Elantra. Chambers, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered a suspected minor injury but declined transportation to a medical facility. The Chrysler and the Elantra had to be towed. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.