Sentinel police log for Jan. 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Someone stole a Carlisle High School student's Apple AirPods between 9:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. Jan. 17 at the school, police said. Police seek information.
- A resident of the 100 block of North Bedford Street came home shortly before 6:20 p.m. Jan. 13 to find the glass to her back door broken and her side door ajar, police said. No one was found in the house, and the victim did not find anything missing. The incident occurred between 4:15 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Police seek information.
- Elizabeth Sue Spangler, 43, and Jamie Douglas Popovits, 52, both from Enola, were each charged with theft by deception and theft of services after a Jan. 9 incident. Spangler and Popovits reserved a room at Comfort Suites in the first block of South Hanover Street and attempted to use two credit cards, but both were declined, police said. Spangler agreed to pay for the room with cash, but never did so. Police were dispatched and warned Spangler and Popovits that the hotel needed to be paid, but they left and did not return with cash for payment.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Asminda R. Rivas, 62, of Fayetteville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 10 in Silver Spring Township, police said. Rivas was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt north in the left lane of Interstate 81 near mile marker 57.5 when the Cobalt veered into the median for unknown reasons and hit a guide rail. The Impact caused the Cobalt to land on its roof in the median. Rivas, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Deamonte Morales, 18, of Carlisle, was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia after a Jan. 13 incident. Newville police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Toyota Tacoma at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 100 block of South High Street in Newville. Officers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a glass bong, a pipe and a grinder, police said. They determined that Morales was the owner of the paraphernalia.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Latisha Sheril Santiago, 36, of Harrisburg, was arrested Jan. 17 on two counts of retail theft stemming from a Sept. 26 incident. Santiago was one of two people who entered Weis Markets, selected $362.12 in hygiene items, steaks, laundry detergent and headphones and left without paying for the items, police said. She was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $1,000 bail.