Sentinel police log for Jan. 21

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Nathaniel C. Bevins, 34, of Carlisle, was arrested Jan. 19 on two felony counts of failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police, a Megan's Law violation. Police said the incident that led to the charges occurred Nov. 14 in the first block of Beagle Club Road, but did not provide additional details. 

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • A Sig Sauer 556 Swat pistol was stolen during the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Carlisle Expo Center between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, police said. Police seek information. 
  • A Razor scooter was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 600 block of West South Street between Noon Jan. 16 and Noon Jan. 17, police said. It has bright green handlebars and wheels. Police seek information. 

