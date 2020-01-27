Sentinel police log for Jan. 27

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jayson Adams, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and misdemeanor prohibitive offensive weapons, possession of an instrument of crime, weapons or instruments for escape, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a Jan. 17 incident. Police said they located Adams at 9:50 p.m. in the first block of Louther Street and took him into custody on an active warrant. He was found in possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana. He was later searched "in-depth" at Cumberland County Prison and additional contraband was discovered. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $5,000 cash bail.
- Nichole Marie Redfoot, 23, of Carlisle, was charged Jan. 21 with retail theft stemming from a Dec. 21 incident. Police said Redfoot contacted them to report that she had left her wallet at Walmart on Noble Boulevard and when she returned to get it, it was gone. The subsequent investigation determined that Redfoot had stolen items, including children's clothes and women's leggings, that totaled $47.57.
- Kevin Alyn Madziarek, 37, of Dillsburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a Jan. 12 incident. Police said they were told that Madziarek had been given a company truck for work purposes only. On Jan. 12, the truck was found abandoned in the Harrisburg area with catastrophic damage after it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier that evening.
State Police at Newport
- Someone made two fraudulent purchases on an online account using the credit card of a Penn Township, Perry County resident, police said Jan. 27. The incident was reported to police on Jan. 8.
