- Lance Dick, 31, of Shippensburg, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following a Jan. 2 incident. Police said they were dispatched at 4:45 a.m. to the first block of North Washington Street for a reported domestic violence incident, which led to Dick's arrest. The alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Dick did not cooperate during arraignment, cursed and banged his head on a table, police said. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $50,000 bail.