Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Keith T. Moore Sr., 57, of Harrisburg, was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of theft by deception and bad checks stemming from an Aug. 14 incident. Moore deposited a $2,420.82 check into a Members 1st account, and then withdrew $240 with his debit card, police said. The check was returned as counterfeit. Moore did not respond to phone calls and a demand letter.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Christopher Michael Middlekauff, 47, of Carlisle, was charged with five counts of stalking, one count of simple assault and 10 counts of harassment stemming from incidents that occurred throughout several days in January. On Jan. 22, Middlekauff's ex-girlfriend told police that Middlekauff was making harassing phone calls. As an officer was taking the report, Middlekauff continued to call her, police said. The officer eventually answered the phone and told Middlekauff to stop calling her, but he replied that he loved her, knew the law and would continue to call her. Following the officer's advice, the alleged victim had a no-contact order sent to Middlekauff. On Jan. 24, she reported to state police that he was still calling her. The alleged victim had also reported that Middlekauff called her workplace repeatedly and at one point threatened to driver his car through her home. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Alisa L. Mumper, 51, of Shermans Dale, was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9:17 a.m. Jan. 15 in Spring Township, police said. Mumper was driving a 2003 GMC Sonoma west on Pisgah Road near Polecat Road and could not negotiate a slight right-hand curve because of a sheet of black ice on the road. The Sonoma left the left side of the road, and its front end hit a rock. Mumper suffered an injury of unknown severity, and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
- Someone stole miscellaneous items, including a cigarette lighter and a wheel cover, from a vehicle on Landisburg Road in Spring Township on Jan. 26, police said.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.