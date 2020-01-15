State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run on the on-ramp from Route 11 south onto Route 322 east in Reed Township at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said a white Honda Civic traveled straight through the gore area of the on-ramp, striking a ramp exit sign. A witness reported seeing the vehicle stop and then flee the scene via Route 322 east. Police seek information.
- Travis Bear, 29, of McConnellsburg, was charged with DUI, public drunkenness, operating a vehicle without insurance or inspection, damage to unattended property and summary traffic offenses after a crash in the first block of Water Street in Duncannon at 3:40 a.m. Jan. 3, police reported Jan. 14. Police said Bear was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed Jan. 14.