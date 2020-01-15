{{featured_button_text}}
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run on the on-ramp from Route 11 south onto Route 322 east in Reed Township at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said a white Honda Civic traveled straight through the gore area of the on-ramp, striking a ramp exit sign. A witness reported seeing the vehicle stop and then flee the scene via Route 322 east. Police seek information.
  • Travis Bear, 29, of McConnellsburg, was charged with DUI, public drunkenness, operating a vehicle without insurance or inspection, damage to unattended property and summary traffic offenses after a crash in the first block of Water Street in Duncannon at 3:40 a.m. Jan. 3, police reported Jan. 14. Police said Bear was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed Jan. 14.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.