Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Felishia Nicole Wilkerson, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana after police spotted a stolen vehicle enter Route 15 north from Lower Allen Drive around 5:40 p.m. Dec. 26. Police said officers conducted a traffic stop and detained both occupants of the vehicle. Wilkerson was identified as the driver, and the vehicle was found to be an Enterprise Rent-A-Car that had not been returned and was listed as stolen in Harrisburg on Oct. 21. Police said Wilkerson had a bag of marijuana inside her jacket. She posted $5,000 cash bail and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.
- Randy Tyrone Walker Jr., 42, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft and flight to avoid apprehension, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and summary defiant trespass after a report of an active retail theft at Capital City Mall at 3:02 p.m. Dec. 29. Police were given a description of a man who was spotted stealing a large bag of merchandise from Macy's. Mall security told police the suspect ran across the parking lot and across Hartzdale Drive, and officers spotted him taking off into a wooded area behind the state prison and began a foot chase. After about 15 minutes, the man was taken into custody and identified as Walker. Police said video shows Walker leaving Macy's with a bag that contained six coats, valued at $1,125. He remains in prison on $1,500 cash bail.
- Two men were charged with felony retail theft and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime after a report of a retail theft at Capital City Mall at 6:18 p.m. Dec. 22. Police were told by mall security that two men stole from the mall and were leaving in a tan Ford Taurus bearing a Georgia registration. The vehicle was located on Route 581 east off Route 15 north, and police detained the occupants. The two were identified as Jason Carter, 39, of New York City, and Marlon Carter, 46, of Brooklyn (also known as Marlin Griffin). Police said the two were well-known retail theft suspects who have stolen frequently from the mall, and mall security confirmed the two had stolen perfume from Victoria's Secret, which is an item the two frequently target. Video shows them entering the store with empty shopping bags from other stores and departing with the bags now full of items. A search of the vehicle resulted in $5,938 worth of perfume. Police also found a "booster bag" lined with tin foil, commonly used by shoplifters to avoid sensor detection when leaving the store. Both posted $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling east on New Bloomfield Road in Wheatfield Township went off the right side of the road, into the front yard of a home and struck a mail box at the entrance to the driveway at 4 p.m. Dec. 28. The vehicle fled the scene.
- Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Red Hill Road at West Shortcut Road, Howe Township, at 12:39 a.m. Dec. 26. Police said Stephanie Wolfgang, 39, of Granville, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2015 Mazda CX9 east on West Shortcut Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by William Lebo, 19, of Newport. Wolfgang and her front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries but refused transport. Her rear-seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Lewistown Hospital for injuries of unknown severity. Lebo was not injured.
- One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Route 322 west in the area of Ammity Road in Watts Township at 7:49 p.m. Dec. 19, police reported Dec. 31. John Bingaman, 26, of Millerstown, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on Route 322 west when he lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the road while making a lane change. The vehicle went into an uncontrolled spin and struck a guard rail twice. Bingaman was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- A 18-year-old driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Cover Road near Sawmille Road in Penn Township at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 26. Police said Blake Kitzmiller of Marysville was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger east on Cove Road but couldn't make a right curve in the road due to speeding. The vehicle crossed the westbound lane, exited the road and struck a wire fence, proceeding down an embankment where the vehicle struck a tree and rolled onto its roof. Kitzmiller suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility. He was cited for speeding.