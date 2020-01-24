Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

You have free articles remaining.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jason Robert Heckard, 43, and Jennifer Rebecca Maluchnik, 36, both from Enola, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a Dec. 30 incident. Police were dispatched at 11:13 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle across from West Fairview Park, police said Thursday. Officers located the vehicle and found Heckard and Maluchnik inside. They both had suspended licenses but said they would have another person drive them home. However, they left at 11:45 p.m. with Heckard driving and police conducted a traffic stop on Pennsylvania Avenue near Erb Lane. An open can of beer was observed in the center console, and a search revealed drug paraphernalia belonging to each of them. Heckard was also charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and restrictions on alcoholic beverages, while Maluchnik was also charged with permitting violation of title.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation.