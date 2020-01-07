{{featured_button_text}}
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Troy Ray Hardy, 47, of Dillsburg, waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 6 on charges of theft by deception and bad checks stemming from an Aug. 9 incident. Hardy deposited and withdrew money from two different financial accounts, despite lacking sufficient funds in each account, police said. He was released on $2,000 unsecured bail. 

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Gerald W. Potter, 57, of Mechanicsburg, suffered suspected minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 5 in South Middleton Township, police said. Potter was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 on York Road near Mayapple Drive when a medical emergency caused him to lose control, exit the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. The passenger in the vehicle grabbed the steering wheel and helped it safely drift to a stop. Potter was transported to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle for treatment. Both Potter and the passenger were wearing seat belts, and the F-150 was able to be driven from the scene. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.