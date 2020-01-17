Sentinel police log for Jan. 17

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

Jose Medina, 41, of Harrisburg was charged with retail theft after he was arrested Jan. 14 for incidents in November at Weis Markets. Police said that Medina loaded $379.24 worth of soda into a cart and pushed it out the door without paying between 5:44 p.m. and 6:02 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019. Police said Medina returned the next day between 8:09 a.m. and 8:31 a.m. and took another $340.64 worth of soda.

Angel Pena, 41 of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception and bad checks after he was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with a July 8, 2019 incident. Police said he deposited a $3,100.09 remotely at 3:03 p.m. At 4:49 p.m., an ATM withdrawal in Lancaster debited his account for $201.75. The check that was deposited was later confirmed as counterfeit. Police said Pena was made aware of the counterfeit check and informed that he was responsible for paying the overdrawn balance. No deposit was made. The total restitution amount is $251.75 dollars.

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

Jennie Conrad, 41, of Newville, was charged with forgery, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking after police said she used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase at a local business on Dec. 27.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.