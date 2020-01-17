Sentinel police log for Jan. 17

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating the report of a hit and run crash that occurred on Jan. 9 between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the first block of West High Street in which a red Ford sedan was hit. Police seek information.
- Police seek information on a reported robbery. Police said the victim went to the police station Jan. 14 to report that he was approached by a group of men at about 8:10 p.m. in an unnamed alley between West Penn and West North streets. One of the men displayed a knife and demanded the victim's wallet. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money and the group left the scene. The victim described the males as African-American, wearing dark colored clothing, and in their 20s. No other descriptions could be given. The group of males was last seen crossing North Hanover Street from West PennStreet at 8:26 p.m.
- Amber McKinney, 26, of Carlisle was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle after an incident at 11 p.m. on Jan. 12. Police said a woman reported that her car has hit in the first block of North Bedford Street while she was trying to put a child in the car. The woman described the fleeing vehicle, which was found traveling east in the 200 block of East Pomfret Street. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified McKinney as the operator of the vehicle.
Mark Nissley, 40, was arrested on January 15th, 2020 stemming from an incident on January 11th, 2020 at Office Max, located at 650 East High Street, in the Borough of Carlisle, Cumberland County. Nissley was seen on security footage removing the security tag off of a three pack of Wi-Fi routers, and leaving the store without paying. He was identified shortly thereafter, and was located in the Adams County Correctional Facility. He was charged with Retail Theft, due to prior convictions.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
Jose Medina, 41, of Harrisburg was charged with retail theft after he was arrested Jan. 14 for incidents in November at Weis Markets. Police said that Medina loaded $379.24 worth of soda into a cart and pushed it out the door without paying between 5:44 p.m. and 6:02 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019. Police said Medina returned the next day between 8:09 a.m. and 8:31 a.m. and took another $340.64 worth of soda.
Angel Pena, 41 of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception and bad checks after he was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with a July 8, 2019 incident. Police said he deposited a $3,100.09 remotely at 3:03 p.m. At 4:49 p.m., an ATM withdrawal in Lancaster debited his account for $201.75. The check that was deposited was later confirmed as counterfeit. Police said Pena was made aware of the counterfeit check and informed that he was responsible for paying the overdrawn balance. No deposit was made. The total restitution amount is $251.75 dollars.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
Jennie Conrad, 41, of Newville, was charged with forgery, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking after police said she used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase at a local business on Dec. 27.
