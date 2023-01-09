Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were seriously injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 81 north in Southampton Township at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 2. Police said Mario Garcia, 51, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus on I-81 north and fleeing State Police, which had attempted a traffic stop. Police reported Garcia was driving more than 100 mph before he lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the road and rolled over, landing on its roof. It is unknown if Garcia or his passenger, Kwone Whirley, 30, of Harrisburg, were wearing seat belts, but they were seriously injured and flown to WellSpan York Hospital.
- Police reported Jan. 2 that they are investigating a trespass and arson incident in the 400 block of Pine Grove in Dickinson Township that occurred sometime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 16.
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Shughart Road in South Middleton Township at 8:17 p.m. Jan. 4. Police said Michael Smith, 67, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2017 Ram 1500 east on Shughart Road too fast for conditions, and he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle continued through a field before hitting a pine tree. Both Smith and his passenger suffered suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which the driver of an unknown vehicle attempted to turn right from Ritner Highway onto Barnstable Road in West Pennsboro Township at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 but was traveling too fast and struck a stop sign and hit and snapped the support cable to a utility pole. The driver then left the scene.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a report from Jan. 5 of multiple trash bags being disposed of in a wooded area near Erly Road at Buttonwood Road in Centre Township.
- A 2017 green and white Ram 5500 with registration ZTT3319 with a trailer was stolen from the 3300 block of Valley Road in Rye Township sometime between 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, police reported Jan. 7. The trailer was carrying a number of landscaping items, including a zero-turn mower and hedge trimmers. Police seek information.
- Copper wire was removed from a house that was under construction in the 200 block of Hickory Ridge Road in Miller Township sometime before 3:16 p.m. Jan. 5. Police seek information.