Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Judson Parker Masland, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and criminal mischief after a fight in the 300 block of Melbourne Lane at about 8 p.m. Jan. 6. Police said Masland used a baseball bat to injury someone and damage a vehicle. Masland remains in prison on $20,000 cash bail.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are investigating a road rage incident that involved a white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 6. Police did not release details of the incident, but said it occurred in the 100 block of November Drive and the vehicle was last seen heading west on April Drive, possibly toward Trindle Road. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police received multiple reports of vehicle entries and stolen vehicles off of Yverdon Drive in Wormleysburg, police reported Jan. 8. All vehicles were left unsecured and stolen vehicles had their keys inside. Police said they have increased patrols in the area and ask residents to keep their vehicles locked each night.