Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are investigating the theft of a license plate in the 200 block of Lincoln Street at 11:47 p.m. Jan. 1. Police were initially called to the location the next day after the victim noticed the plate missing and a newly scratched "x" on the trunk lid. Video surveillance shows a woman removing the license plate from the vehicle. She is described as white, heavier set with dark red hair. Police seek information.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • Christopher Williams, 35, of Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in East Pennsboro Township at 6:14 p.m. Jan. 4. Police said they stopped a vehicle with a Georgia registration due to speeding. Police determined Williams was in possession of a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol, about 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, about 168 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and about 10 suspected THC vape cartridges. Police determined Williams was a felon who was not allowed to possess a firearm. He was apprehended on scene without incident, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

