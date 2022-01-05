Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported Jan. 2 that a Carlisle man reported a train set missing between the end of October and the middle of November from Pine Road in Penn Township.
- Someone struck the rear window of a residence overnight between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 on Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township.
- Police reported Jan. 3 that a wallet went missing between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 from the 1400 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. The wallet contained cash and personal credit cards. The investigation is ongoing.
