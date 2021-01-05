Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Richard Joynes, 38, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and flight to avoid apprehension, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, after police spotted Joynes at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 100 block of West Penn Street, noting that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Joynes was later located inside a residence in that area, and he was taken into custody. While he was being arrested, police found a firearm and drug paraphernalia. He remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Cara Evans, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with two counts of misdemeanor retail theft and one summary county of defiant trespass after a theft at Walmart on Jan. 1. Walmart's Asset Protection reported that Evans filled her handbag with merchandise, and when she completed a transaction at the self check-out register, she failed to scan multiple items. Police said Evans was considered trespassing due to a prior retail theft.
- Erick Hale, 45, of Mechanicsburg, was charged via summons with felony retail theft after a theft at Walmart on Jan. 1. Walmart's Asset Protection reported that Hale attempted to under-ring the price of an item. Police said an investigation confirmed Hale attempted to pay $1.50 for an item that cost $299.99.
- David Alan Snyder Jr., 38, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of East North Street at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 2. Police said Snyder punched a woman in the back of the head, causing substantial pain. Snyder was located nearby and taken into custody. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
- A stray bullet went through the window along Pine Road in Penn Township sometime between 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Police seek information.
- One person was transported to UPMC West Shore after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Silver Spring Township at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said Seth Martin, 23, of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-81 in the right "curb" lane of travel when he drove over a patch of ice, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a guide rail on the right shoulder. Martin was uninjured, but his passenger, Jacaylah Winters, 20, of Carlisle, was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
