Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Lower Allen theft

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for two people who stole a tool set from Sears at the Capital City Mall on Dec. 19.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police are looking for two people after they stole a Craftsman 500-piece tool set worth $1,000 from Sears at the Capital City Mall at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 19, police reported Jan. 4. Police said the two fled in a Toyota Corolla bearing a Maryland registration. Police seek information.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • The front right tire of a vehicle was punctured and a rear window was smashed in the 600 block of South 4th Street in Newport sometime before midnight Jan. 1. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

