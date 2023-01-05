Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for two people after they stole a Craftsman 500-piece tool set worth $1,000 from Sears at the Capital City Mall at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 19, police reported Jan. 4. Police said the two fled in a Toyota Corolla bearing a Maryland registration. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- The front right tire of a vehicle was punctured and a rear window was smashed in the 600 block of South 4th Street in Newport sometime before midnight Jan. 1. Police seek information.