 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Jan. 4

  • 0
Police log logo new

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Richard Arron Taylor, 48, of Elliottsburg, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and theft by unlawful taking, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after an incident in the 5500 block of Erly Road in Saville Township at 6:43 a.m. Dec. 27. Police were called to the scene for a man with a firearm having a mental breakdown. Police were able to get Taylor out of the residence and took him into custody. They reported that a shotgun was stolen, and he was arraigned on the charges. Bail was denied in the case by the district judge, citing Taylor being a danger to himself and the community. He remains in Perry County Prison.
  • A large number of quarters was taken from a residence in the 400 block of Perlo Court in Tyrone Township sometime between Sept. 6 and Dec. 6, police reported Jan. 4. Police seek information.
  • Two concrete lion statues were removed from a property on South Second Street in Newport sometime between midnight and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Police seek information.

People are also reading…

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes an unlawful restraint arrest in Shippensburg and charges filed in a police pursuit in Lower Allen.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 19

Sentinel police log for Dec. 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft of packages in Silver Spring Township and an armed robbery of Dollar General in West Pennsboro Township.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 12

Sentinel police log for Dec. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an attempted catalytic converter theft in Monroe Township in which one fleeing man ran over the other in the theft.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! Elephant nudges truck on busy city street in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News