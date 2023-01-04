Sentinel police log for Jan. 4

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Richard Arron Taylor, 48, of Elliottsburg, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and theft by unlawful taking, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after an incident in the 5500 block of Erly Road in Saville Township at 6:43 a.m. Dec. 27. Police were called to the scene for a man with a firearm having a mental breakdown. Police were able to get Taylor out of the residence and took him into custody. They reported that a shotgun was stolen, and he was arraigned on the charges. Bail was denied in the case by the district judge, citing Taylor being a danger to himself and the community. He remains in Perry County Prison.
- A large number of quarters was taken from a residence in the 400 block of Perlo Court in Tyrone Township sometime between Sept. 6 and Dec. 6, police reported Jan. 4. Police seek information.
- Two concrete lion statues were removed from a property on South Second Street in Newport sometime between midnight and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Police seek information.