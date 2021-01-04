Sentinel police log for Jan. 4

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Kim Hollingsworth, 58, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an ongoing incident that police said occurred over the course of several months. Police received a report on Dec. 28 that a victim was hit and physically harmed numerous times.
- Selena Thompson, 38, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after a reported theft at Walmart at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 23. Police said a member of Walmart's asset protection staff witnessed an attempted theft, and video footage showed Thompson attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise, according to police.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Multiple people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Carlisle Road at Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 29. Police said a 17-year-old Greencastle boy was driving a 2002 Honda CRV and stopped on Pine Grove Road when he entered the intersection without clearance and pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer driven by Thomas Gambino, 61, of East Windsor, New Jersey. The teen's vehicle collided with a stone wall and utility pole after the crash. The CRV was occupied by five teenagers at the time of the crash, two of which were from Chicago, and all were transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Gambino was also transported to the hospital.
- A Chambersburg woman was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Shippensburg Road near Bulls Head Road in North Newton Township at 11:12 p.m. Dec. 31. Police said Tyshawna Spruill, 19, was driving a 2006 Mazda 3 north on Shippensburg Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. Spruill suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Allen Noel, 40, of Shermans Dale, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment, after an argument that started over how a UPS delivery driver was driving down a private lane in Carroll Township at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 31. Police said Noel pulled a handgun on the driver during the argument.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.