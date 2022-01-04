Sentinel police log for Jan. 4

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and recklessly endangering another person were held to court during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29 involving defendant Jonah Raheem Williamson, 40, of Harrisburg. Police reported Jan. 3 that the charges stem from a stabbing at Rodeway Inn on North Front Street in Wormleysburg at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17. Police said they arrived at the scene and found a woman had been stabbed in the arm and neck. She is expected to make a full recovery. Williamson was taken into custody a short time after the incident, and bail was denied in the case by the district judge due to "flight risk" and "protection of the victim." A formal arraignment is scheduled for March.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Michael John Derosa, 26, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 1400 block of 3rd Street at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 1. Police said a woman reported that Derosa shoved her and she struck her head on the kitchen countertop. Police said the woman suffered other visible injuries, and they arrested Derosa. He remains in prison on $7,000 cash bail.
- Kevin Xavier Rodriguez-Lozada, 23, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, possession of a small amount of marijuana and DUI, as well as summary careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after a traffic stop in the area of Poplar Church Road and Center Street at 10:17 p.m. Dec. 27. Police said the officer detected an odor of alcohol and marijuana while talking to the driver, and Rodriguez-Lozada was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Carlisle for a blood test. While at the hospital, Rodriguez-Lozada began to fight in the hospital and struck the officer several times before he was subdued and taken back into a room where he submitted to a blood test. He remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.