Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police charged a second person in connection with an incident of attempted theft of copper wire from a motel that was being renovated on the Harrisburg Pike on Jan. 25. Jeremy Dean Lentvorsky, 37, of Boiling Springs, was charged with felony conspiracy burglary, criminal trespass and theft of secondary metal, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy criminal mischief and possession of an instrument of crime. Bail was set at $45,000 cash, and he remains in prison.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Tyler James Evans, 26, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Shady Lane at 10:18 a.m. Jan. 26. Police said Evans assaulted a woman inside a residence, resulting in injuries. He was arrested and bail was changed from $2,500 unsecured to $1 cash bail by the magisterial district judge during arraignment.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle in the 100 block of Sable Drive in South Middleton Township sometime before 7:13 p.m. Jan. 9, police reported Jan. 26. The unknown vehicle had struck the driver's side door and mirror of the parked vehicle before fleeing the scene.
- Damien Michael Sterling, 23, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony fleeing police and summary driving while operating privileges are revoked, criminal mischief and harassment after a domestic incident on Fairfield Street at Middleton Avenue in South Middleton Township at 3:23 p.m. Jan. 24. Police said they were dispatched for a domestic incident, and Sterling fled the scene. Police pursued the vehicle and eventually took him into custody. He was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief in which someone damaged a vehicle by cracking the windshield, denting the A-post on the passenger side and cracking the mirror along Longsdorf Way in South Middleton Township sometime before 7:57 a.m. Jan. 24.
- Police are investigating a case in which a fraudulent rental advertisement was posted regarding a residence on Railroad Lane in Southampton Township. Police said the owner of the residence reported on Jan. 29 that they had the residence for sale, but an unknown person had placed another false advertisement on another website claiming the home was for rent.
- Police said a Newville woman was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road at Burnthouse Road in Dickinson Township at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said a 17-year-old Carlisle boy was driving a 2010 Honda Ridgeline west on Walnut Bottom Road when he came to a stop waiting for another vehicle to make a turn at the intersection. Police said Jamie Wakefield, 38, was speeding in her 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when she crested a hill with the sun glare and rear-ended the teen's vehicle instead of stopping. Wakefield suffered "significant injury" to her right ankle and was transported to UPMC Carlisle. The teen was not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.