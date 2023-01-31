Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with felony rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor indecent exposure and indecent assault in relation to alleged instances of sexual abuse dating back to 2018. Police said a 10-year-old victim reported to police in May 2019 that there were numerous instances of sexual and physical abuse perpetrated by Roy. Police said that following a lengthy investigation, they have filed charges and issued an arrest warrant. He was arraigned on Jan. 27 and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Shippensburg Road in Hopewell Township at 10:49 a.m. Jan. 25. Police said Amber Edmunds, 31, of Fayetteville, was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion XB south on Shippensburg Road at about 15 mph during heavy snowfall when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a telephone pole off the shoulder of the road. Edmunds suffered suspected minor injury, as did her passenger, but she was the only one transported to UPMC Carlisle. Police determined her rear tire was too bald to have traction and she was cited for equipment and traction surfaces. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the northbound lane was partially closed during the incident.
- Zymir Allen-Williams, 22, of Philadelphia, was charged with fleeing police and summary traffic offenses after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Roxbury Road south of West Burd Street in Shippensburg at 12:38 p.m. Jan. 24. Police said Allen-Williams was driving a 2008 Jeep Patriot and was fleeing a marked State Police vehicle with emergency lights, driving at a high rate of speed, when he crossed the center line at a right hand curve in the road, striking a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon that was heading north on Roxbury Road. No one was injured in the crash, but Allen-Williams was taken into custody. He later posted $500 cash bail.