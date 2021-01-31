Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a shopping cart on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township at about 4 p.m. Dec. 21, police reported Jan. 31. Police said someone took the wallet, left and traveled to Walmart where they used the victim's bank cards.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Dalton Roush, 30, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment, after police said he threatened to burn a woman's house down and pushed her during an argument on Pine Needle Drive in Tuscarora Township at 6:49 p.m. Jan. 15. He remains in prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- Dustin Dilodovico, 28, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest after police responded to the 100 block of Red Hill Road in Howe Township at 3:14 p.m. Jan. 24 for a violation of a protection from abuse order. Dilodovico was arrested after resisting arrest and fleeing on foot, police said. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- A firearm was taken from a vehicle sometime between Dec. 1 and Jan. 26 from New Bloomfield Road in Wheatfield Township. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle traveling west in the 200 block of Creek Road in Oliver Township went off the road and struck a mailbox before fleeing the scene at about 3:40 p.m. Jan. 24. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.