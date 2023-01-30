Sentinel police log for Jan. 30

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Emily Laveder-Simmons, 44, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft of secondary metal after an officer on patrol spotted fresh footprints in the snow behind the Diamond Carlisle motel on Jan. 25. Police said the footprints led around and into the building, and the officer followed them to a side door leading into the basement. Inside the basement area, police found Laveder-Simmons and several rolls of cut copper wire, along with bolt cutters. She was arrested and released on $500 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Three people were transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center for possible injuries after a crash on Ritner Highway near Stoughstown Road in South Newton Township at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 25. Police said Hector Amayaclaros, 38, of Westbury, New York, was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolloa north on Ritner Highway and traveling too fast for the winter conditions when he lost control of the vehicle, which spun, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Mack truck driven by Keeley Perry, 38, of Fayetteville. Amayaclaros, an adult passenger and an infant who was not secured properly in a child seat, were transported to the hospital. Perry was not injured.
- Police said no one was injured after a number of crashes on Interstate 81 north on Jan. 25 during the winter storm. Over the weekend, police reported four crashes between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in Penn Township and South Newton Township on the highway, with two of those crashes happening nearly at the same time when one driver tried to avoid the other collision. Despite the crashes leading to the closure for the highway for hours, no one was injured.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 17-year-old Millerstown boy was charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl after police responded to a report on Jan. 17. Police received assistance from Greenwood School District to identify the boy, and he was removed from the school district after being charged. Police did not release any further information.
- A propane tank and a battery was stolen from a camper parked at Skyview Storage in Penn Township sometime before 5:35 p.m. Jan. 25. Police seek information.