Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Dion Magaro, 44, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, possession of an instrument of crime and terroristic threats after an incident in the first block of East Burd Street on Dec. 28. Police said Magaro intentionally burned a woman with a butane torch lighter and would not allow her to leave. Magaro was arrested and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Keith Michael Smith, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged Dec. 16 with felony fleeing police and flight to avoid apprehension, as well as summary speeding, reckless driving and driving while privileges are suspended/revoked, after a police pursuit on Nov. 22, police reported Jan. 2. Police were patrolling the 1500 block of Cedar Cliff Drive at 10:31 p.m. Nov. 22 when they observed a Jeep Compass occupied by individuals suspected to have active arrest warrants. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 83 north. Police discontinued the pursuit, but an investigation revealed that Smith was the driver. Smith was arraigned Jan. 2 and ordered to prison in lieu of $3,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a theft of items from a vehicle that was reported at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 28 along Ege Drive in South Middleton Township. Police did not provide any further details.
- No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a barn in the 1000 block of Baish Road in Monroe Township at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 31. Police said Madeleine Stier, 32, of Mount Holly Springs, was speeding in a 2009 Honda Fit east on Baish Road when she lost control of the vehicle. The Honda traveled across the oncoming lane of travel, hit an embankment on the left shoulder of the road, traveled up the embankment, headed east along a field and struck a barn. The vehicle came to rest inside the exterior wall of the barn. Stier was not injured, but she was cited for speeding.