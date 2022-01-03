 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A 14-year-old boy from Carlisle was charged with simple assault and harassment after police said he shoved his grandmother to the floor, causing visible injuries, at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 30 on Shughart Avenue in South Middleton Township.
  • Police are investigating a case of crime by deception after a Newville man reported that he sold his motorcycle in late July on Facebook marketplace but the buyer took the motorcycle before the victim could take off the license place. The victim reported that he has received fines and tolls ever since the sale.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • One person was flown to UPMC West Shore via Life Lion after a two-vehicle crash on Route 581 west in Lemoyne at 1:38 p.m. Dec. 29. Police did not release too many details, aside from saying that traffic was heavy at the time, and that Austin Shank, 29, of Mechanicsburg, was flown to the hospital after the crash. The other driver, Kelsie Aloi, 22, of Moravia, New York, was not injured.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

