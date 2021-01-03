Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- One person was transported to the hospital after a crash in the 600 block of West Main Street at 6:37 p.m. Dec. 25. Police said Tracey Frank, 57, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling westbound on West Main Street when their vehicle crossed a double yellow line and struck a vehicle driven by Donald Richmond, 42, of Camp Hill. The crash pushed Richmond's vehicle into two legally parked vehicles, and Frank's vehicle hit another parked car. Four of the vehicles required towing from the scene, and Frank was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 15 in the area of West Lisburn Road at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 2. Police said they were on the scene of a separate crash when a second crash occurred at that location as a result of very dense fog, wet roads and cold weather. Walter Skawski, 67, of Florida, stopped to avoid a collision, but two other vehicles - driven by Kyle Dietrich, 24, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, and Azzlyn Patrick, 19, of Dillsburg - were not able to stop their vehicles in time to avoid the crash. Dietrich was injured and transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Route 15 traffic was diverted onto West Lisburn Road while it was closed for 45 minutes to investigate the two crashes.
- A 2015 dark green Nissan Rogue bearing the Pennsylvania registration LDB6517 was stolen from where it was parked in the first block of Pocono Drive sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 1. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.