Sentinel police log for Jan. 29

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Tyrone Garrett, 50, of Harrisburg, was charged with retail theft and possession of an instrument of crime after an incident at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said they were called to the Capital City Mall for an active retail theft at Macy's. Police said Garrett was found in possession of clothing and cologne valued at $1,272.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Jamie Fish, 50, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after an incident at 12:55 a.m. on Jan. 20. Police said Fish assaulted the victim after an argument.
- No one was injured in a crash at the intersection of South Market Street and West Marble Street at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 7. Police said Dean Tripp, 85, of Mechanicsburg, pulled from a stop sign into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Aaron Van Hemert, 24, of Mechanicsburg. Van Hemert's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
- Patrick Shirley, 56, of New Cumberland, was charged with resisting arrest after an incident about 11:35 p.m. Jan. 6. Police said Shirley had been given a cab ride after a verbal argument earlier in the evening and didn't pay the fare after the cab dropped him off. Police found Shirley about a mile away. When he was told he was under arrest, police said he became combative.
- A parked vehicle was egged between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Alison Avenue.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Chase Craig, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with passing bad checks after police started an investigation into a bad check passed at a local business on Dec. 20.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121
- No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 44 in South Middleton Township at 1:05 a.m. Jan. 28. Police said a Freightliner tractor trailer attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Tevyn M. Dennis, 26, of Harrisburg, when the tractor trailer hit the driver's side mirror causing minor damage. The tractor trailer continued traveling north on I-81.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.