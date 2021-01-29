 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Jan. 29
editor's pick

Sentinel police log for Jan. 29

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Tyrone Garrett, 50, of Harrisburg, was charged with retail theft and possession of an instrument of crime after an incident at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said they were called to the Capital City Mall for an active retail theft at Macy's. Police said Garrett was found in possession of clothing and cologne valued at $1,272.

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Jamie Fish, 50, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after an incident at 12:55 a.m. on Jan. 20. Police said Fish assaulted the victim after an argument.
  • No one was injured in a crash at the intersection of South Market Street and West Marble Street at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 7. Police said Dean Tripp, 85, of Mechanicsburg, pulled from a stop sign into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Aaron Van Hemert, 24, of Mechanicsburg. Van Hemert's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
  • Patrick Shirley, 56, of New Cumberland, was charged with resisting arrest after an incident about 11:35 p.m. Jan. 6. Police said Shirley had been given a cab ride after a verbal argument earlier in the evening and didn't pay the fare after the cab dropped him off. Police found Shirley about a mile away. When he was told he was under arrest, police said he became combative.
  • A parked vehicle was egged between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Alison Avenue.

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Chase Craig, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with passing bad checks after police started an investigation into a bad check passed at a local business on Dec. 20.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121

  • No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 44 in South Middleton Township at 1:05 a.m. Jan. 28. Police said a Freightliner tractor trailer attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Tevyn M. Dennis, 26, of Harrisburg, when the tractor trailer hit the driver's side mirror causing minor damage. The tractor trailer continued traveling north on I-81.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News