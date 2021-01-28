Sentinel police log for Jan. 28

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Andrea Rachelle Dick, 32, of New Bloomfield, was charged via summons with misdemeanor defiant trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary harassment, after police received a report of a woman refusing to vacate a motel room in the 1400 block of the Harrisburg Pike on Jan. 25. The general manager reported Dick was in the room without a reservation and when speaking with her, the manager was shoved, causing her to fall to the ground. Police found Dick in the room and removed her.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation.