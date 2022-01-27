Sentinel police log for Jan. 27

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Dana Taniel Gamble, 36, of Boiling Springs, was charged with felony conspiracy burglary, criminal trespass and theft of secondary metal, as well as misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and conspiracy to criminal mischief after police reported to the Harrisburg Pike on Jan. 25 for a suspicious vehicle. Police said they observed signs of forced entry at the motel and located cooper wire that was cut and rolled up to be transported. Police also found tools that were used to cut the copper wire. They later located Gamble and a man inside the motel. Charges against the man were not yet filed. Gamble was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- James Shupper, 67, of Carlisle, suffered suspected serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 23. Police said Darryl Logan, 55, of Carlisle, was in a 2014 Ford F-150 trying to back into a parking space at a grocery store when he struck Shupper who had walked into the parking space. Shupper received a head injury after falling and he was transported to a hospital via an ambulance.
- Numerous tools were stolen from a construction site trailer in the area of Meals Drive and Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township sometime between 8 p.m. Jan. 21 and 7 a.m. Jan. 24. Police said someone had broke into the locked trailer and stolen the tools. Police also received a report of more tools stolen from a construction site off Lindsey Road and Netherby Lane also between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24. The tools were also stolen from a locked construction site trailer. Police seek information.
