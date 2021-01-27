Sentinel police log for Jan. 27

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which two men exited a red sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, while stopped at the intersection of Wildwood Road and Baughman Drive in Upper Frankford Township at about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 26 and started striking the street sign with an object, causing damage. One of the men was wearing a green safety-style vest. Police seek information.
