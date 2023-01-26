Sentinel police log for Jan. 26

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police on Jan. 25 reported that they are charging Christopher T. Lee, 35, of Decatur, Georgia, in connection with catalytic converter thefts in December. The investigation started after Lee was arrested in Lancaster County following a police pursuit on Dec. 17. Shortly after Lower Allen police were notified of his arrest, they received two reports of catalytic converters being stolen from area businesses, including one stolen over that weekend and another that was cut off a vehicle and found hollowed out and discarded. Police reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses and said the same truck used in the police pursuit was seen around that area along Hartzdale Drive that morning. Lee was later interviewed and admitted to stealing both converters, police said. Lee remains in Lancaster County Prison on previous fleeing and catalytic converter theft charges.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Steelstown Road near Bulls Head Road in North Newton Township at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 3, police reported Jan. 23. Christine Koser, 64, of Newville, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon during heavy fog when she approached a curve and over-corrected, traveling off the road. The vehicle struck a downhill embankment and overturned. Both she and her passenger, Richard Koser, 64, of Newville, had to be extricated from the vehicle before being transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and Koser was cited for speeding.
- Brent Barry, 33, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an incident on Sinclair Road in Monroe Township at 3:10 a.m. Jan. 8, police reported Jan. 23. Police said Barry made threatening gestures with a butcher knife. He was taken into custody and later posted $10,000 cash bail.
- Amber Fetterhoof, 29, of Duncannon, was charged with two counts each of felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor recklessly endangering a person, as well as misdemeanor DUI and summary traffic offenses after a crash in the 2300 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township at 1:53 a.m. Jan. 16. Police said Fetterhoof was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage east on Walnut Bottom Road at an apparent high rate of speed when her vehicle left the road, traveled into the grass, reentered the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, struck a PennDOT sign and struck a guide wire to a utility pole. Fetterhoof admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and two infants in the vehicle were found to not be secured in proper child safety seats and were located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Fetterhoof and the two children were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for evaluation. Fetterhoof was arrested but later posted $15,000 cash bail.
- One man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Ritner Highway south of Cramer Road in Southampton Township at 5:57 a.m. Jan. 19. Police said Morris Plummer Jr., 64, of Shippensburg, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic south on Ritner Highway when his vehicle traveled across the opposing lane of travel, exited the road and struck a tree. Plummer suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and he was cited with failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- Police reported that they are investigating a report of a vehicle theft from Middle Spring Avenue in Shippensburg Township on Jan. 23. Police did not release any further details.