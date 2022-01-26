Sentinel police log for Jan. 26

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on the Interstate 81 north off-ramp at the intersection with the Holly Pike in South Middleton Township at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 18. Police said Maria Garcia Rivera, 28, of Carlisle, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander and stopped for a steady red signal at the intersection when a vehicle behind her failed to stop and struck her vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle initially made contact with her, but then returned to the vehicle without providing financial responsibility and left the scene. The crash caused minor rear-end damage, and Garcia Rivera was not injured. Police did not have a description of the striking vehicle.
- Two people suffered suspected minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Crossrolad School Road at Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township at 2:57 p.m. Jan. 22. Police said Suzette Detwiler, 69, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Kia Sportage east on Crossroad School Road when she made a stop at the intersection, but proceeded straight across thinking that Stonehouse Road was directly across from her. The vehicle instead went into a ditch. Her passenger, Martha Fanus, 82, of Carlisle, was transported to UPMC Carlisle for treatment of her injuries.