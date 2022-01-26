 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Jan. 26

  • 0
Police log logo new

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on the Interstate 81 north off-ramp at the intersection with the Holly Pike in South Middleton Township at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 18. Police said Maria Garcia Rivera, 28, of Carlisle, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander and stopped for a steady red signal at the intersection when a vehicle behind her failed to stop and struck her vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle initially made contact with her, but then returned to the vehicle without providing financial responsibility and left the scene. The crash caused minor rear-end damage, and Garcia Rivera was not injured. Police did not have a description of the striking vehicle.
  • Two people suffered suspected minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Crossrolad School Road at Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township at 2:57 p.m. Jan. 22. Police said Suzette Detwiler, 69, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Kia Sportage east on Crossroad School Road when she made a stop at the intersection, but proceeded straight across thinking that Stonehouse Road was directly across from her. The vehicle instead went into a ditch. Her passenger, Martha Fanus, 82, of Carlisle, was transported to UPMC Carlisle for treatment of her injuries.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Today's police log includes a child pornography arrest in Shippensburg, a stolen cow in Perry County, and an investigation into dead rats sent through the mail.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes spray painted signs in North Middleton, package thefts in Mechanicsburg and reports from Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Carlisle woman facing assault charges, a single-vehicle crash, the possession of weapons on school property and a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor. 

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

The police log for today includes a Route 581 crash, the arrest of a Mechanicsburg man, and a report on a missing boat and trailer.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest on I-81 that netted 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, about 168 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and about 10 suspected THC vape cartridges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Man beaten to death after sex abuse claim

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News