Sentinel police log for Jan. 26

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- An unknown man removed a package from a front porch in the 100 block of North Bedford Street before 4 p.m. Jan. 21. The suspect was described as wearing a brownish-gray hoodie and blue jeans, and he was last seen walking north on North Bedford Street. Police seek information.
- Kareem Godbee, 24, of Carlisle, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one summary count of harassment after a domestic incident in the 800 block of North Hanover Street at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 20. Police said Godbee struck a woman numerous times while she was holding an infant, and he also allegedly shoved the woman to the ground while she was still holding the boy. Godbee was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- David Rosenberger, 48, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Paradise Drive on Jan. 23. Police said a victim reported a physical domestic incident, and Rosenberger was arrested. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.