Sentinel police log for Jan. 25

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Aaron Michael Rico, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Jan. 21. Police said a victim reported being shoved and choked by Rico. He was arrested and transported to booking. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.