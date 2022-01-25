Sentinel police log for Jan. 25

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Eric John Greenwood III, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault after an altercation on North Second Street in Newport at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Police said they were called for a verbal altercation between two men in which a firearm was brandished, and police discovered Greenwood was not allowed to possess a firearm. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Police received a report on Jan. 18 about someone stealing two catalytic converters in the last three weeks along State Road in Penn Township.
- Police are investigating a case in which an unidentified juvenile struck two yard lights on North 5th Street in Newport sometime during the morning of Jan. 19.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.