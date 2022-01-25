 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Jan. 25

  • 0
Police log logo new

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Eric John Greenwood III, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault after an altercation on North Second Street in Newport at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Police said they were called for a verbal altercation between two men in which a firearm was brandished, and police discovered Greenwood was not allowed to possess a firearm. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
  • Police received a report on Jan. 18 about someone stealing two catalytic converters in the last three weeks along State Road in Penn Township.
  • Police are investigating a case in which an unidentified juvenile struck two yard lights on North 5th Street in Newport sometime during the morning of Jan. 19.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Today's police log includes a child pornography arrest in Shippensburg, a stolen cow in Perry County, and an investigation into dead rats sent through the mail.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes spray painted signs in North Middleton, package thefts in Mechanicsburg and reports from Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Carlisle woman facing assault charges, a single-vehicle crash, the possession of weapons on school property and a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor. 

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

The police log for today includes a Route 581 crash, the arrest of a Mechanicsburg man, and a report on a missing boat and trailer.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest on I-81 that netted 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, about 168 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and about 10 suspected THC vape cartridges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden caught on mic muttering insult about Fox reporter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News