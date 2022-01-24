Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling west in the 1700 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township sometime overnight between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 traveled onto a property for unknown reason and struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, causing moderate damage, police reported Jan. 20. The vehicle then traveled back on the road and left the scene of the crash without reporting it to police or the vehicle's owners.
- Mason Harris, 23, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony disseminating child pornography and stalking, as well as misdemeanor unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment. Police received the complaint on Jan. 3, and Harris was arrested and arraigned on Jan. 18, where bail was set at $20,000 cash, which he was unable to post.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Jeffrey Dew, 58, of Halifax, waived misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct to higher court after a preliminary hearing Jan. 7 in connection with a Dec. 30 incident, police reported Jan. 21. Police were called to Juniata Parkway east in Howe Township at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 30 for a shots fired call. They determined Dew fired two shots within close vicinity of the neighbor's bedroom window after an altercation. Dew remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
- Police reported Jan. 21 that they are investigating an incident in which several deceased rats were located within envelopes that someone attempted to send through the mail with no return address and no postage. Police said two flat-rate large envelopes were picked up from the drop box at Pfautz Road in Duncannon sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 28, which were returned to the post office because of the lack of return address and postage. Because the envelopes were deemed suspicious, the postal inspector was contacted and he opened and found the rats. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters that were stolen from vehicles in the 3100 block of Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township sometime between 2 a.m. and 11:18 a.m. Jan. 7, police reported Jan. 21. Police said two people were involved with the theft.
- A 15-year-old Newport boy was cited for harassment after police responded to a fight at 12:53 p.m. Jan. 13 on Caroline Street in Newport and observed camera video of the boy taking another 15-year-old boy to the ground and putting him in a choke hold.
- Brandin Morrow, 29, of New Bloomfield, on Jan. 21 during a preliminary hearing waived charges to higher court in connection with a Dec. 24 incident. Morrow was charged with felony aggravated assault and criminal mischief, and multiple misdemeanor accounts of recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles into occupied vehicles and simple assault, after police said Morrow used a sling shot to propel steel balls at several vehicles on Sheaffers Valley Road and Lightner Road in Tyrone Township between 8:30 p.m. and 9:06 p.m. Dec. 24. Morrow was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
- Police reported Jan. 21 that a catalytic converter, car battery and gas cap were stolen from Sulphur Springs Road in Wheatfield Township sometime before 9:46 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Travis Martin, 24, of Liverpool, was seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Wildcat Trail near Grandview Circle in Liverpool Township at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 21. Police said Martin was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado west on Wildcat Trail when he traveled off the road and struck a tree. Martin was not wearing his seat belt and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
- Police are investigating the theft of a Holstein cow worth $1,5000 from a property on Walker Hill Road in Juniata Township. Police said the cow was stolen sometime between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
- Chad W. Jacobs, 42, of Harrisburg, on Jan. 21 waived to higher court charges of felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DUI, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and driving while operating privileges are suspended/revoked, as well as summary traffic offenses in connection with a Jan. 12 incident that started in Perry County. Police responded to Lincoln Street in Duncannon at 9:19 p.m. Jan. 12 for a report of a domestic incident. While en route, police learned Jacobs fled the scene before returning and forcing his way into the home. Upon arrival, police made contact with Jacobs who was in his truck, and he refused to talk to troopers and fled at a high-rate of speed. After a short pursuit, Jacobs stopped his vehicle but physically resisted troopers. After a brief altercation, police said they took him into custody. Jacobs remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.