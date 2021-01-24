Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- A large quantity of tools, including a DeWalt 20-volt cordless tool set, was stolen from a vehicle parked in the rear of a business in the 2200 block of South Market Street around 11:37 p.m. Jan. 15. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle
- One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Shippensburg Road at Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Southampton Township at 3:53 a.m. Dec. 13, police reported Jan. 20. Police said Caitlin Carbaugh, 23, of Chambersburg, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord north on Shippensburg Road when she lost control of the vehicle on a left curve while traveling at a high rate of speed. Her vehicle left the road and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in a parking lot before traveling down the right shoulder of the road and striking a tree. Carbaugh was ejected from the vehicle, and she was later transported to York Hospital with non-life-treatening injuries. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck a mailbox along the 1100 block of Baltimore Road in Southampton Township between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 18.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township at 10:26 a.m. Jan. 22. Police said Daniel Barney, 87, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer north on I-81 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, which caused his vehicle to spin and enter the center median. Barney was not injured, but the striking vehicle fled the scene. A witness reported that the vehicle may have been a gray Toyota Corolla operated by a Black man.
State Police at Harrisburg
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Route 581 in Lemoyne at 3:29 p.m. Jan. 22. Police said a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling in the left lane of travel on Route 581 east when it struck a 2002 Lincoln-Continental also traveling in the left lane, forcing the Lincoln into the concrete barrier. The driver of the Fusion initially came to a stop in the right shoulder of the road but then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
