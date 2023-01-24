Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was transported via Life Lion to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital for significant injuries after a house fire in the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 23. Police said a man was trapped in a bathroom that was adjoined to a bedroom where the fire started on the first floor. The fire damage was contained to the bedroom and bathroom, and the man was extricated by firefighters and flown to the hospital. Two first responders were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
- A package was stolen from a front porch on Meadow Lane in Carroll Township before 3:16 p.m. Dec. 15, police reported Jan. 24. The package contained a Cannon Rebel camera and accessories. Police seek information.
- Police said someone stole a driver's license and debit card from an unlocked parked car in the 100 block of Red Hill Road in Howe Township at about 6 p.m. Jan. 20, and then later dressed up as the pictured individual in order to attempt to cash multiple checks. Police are investigating.
- Police are investigating a report of a stolen Pennsylvania registration plate of GJC7903 after a victim reported Jan. 20 receiving citations for her dead license plate from New York Department of Transportation that was reportedly on a white Chevrolet Camaro.