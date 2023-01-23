 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 23

Wallet theft

Carlisle Police are looking for this person in connection with the use of a stolen debit card on Jan. 18.

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are looking for a person involved in the theft of a wallet and use of a debit card after a Walmart employee's wallet was stolen while at her job on Jan. 18. Police said the employee placed her wallet down on a counter after a break, and she believed it was picked up. She then checked her debit card and saw pending transactions, as well as a payroll check that was cashed. Police released surveillance of someone believed to be using the debit card. Police seek information.
North Middleton police

North Middleton Township Police are looking for this person after a report of suspicious activity at 3:24 a.m. Jan. 21.

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)

  • Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity that occurred at 3:24 a.m. Jan. 21, though police did not specify the location. Police said a person believed to be a white teenager or man with long curly hair who was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and white shoes ran up to the front door of a home, looked into the camera, turned around and then ran away. Police seek information.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a theft by deception case in which a Newville woman purchased a 2002 Honda Accord that was on sale on Facebook Marketplace in Harrisburg in December, but she later discovered that the vehicle could not pass Pennsylvania inspection and that it had counterfeit inspection stickers placed on the vehicle prior to sale.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a gray older model Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck struck a vehicle legally parked on the right shoulder of South High Street in Newville after the pick-up truck had veered onto the right shoulder at about 8 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said the pick-up truck struck the driver's side mirror of the parked vehicle and then left the scene.
  • Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief after a bullet was found lodged in a stud within the siding of a residence in the 100 block of Roxbury Road in Lower Mifflin Township at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said the homeowner heard a loud noise and when he looked outside, he saw the small hole in the siding of his house. Police seek information.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which someone attempted to conduct a three-point turn in the 600 block of Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township but struck a mailbox early in the morning on Jan. 13. Police said the driver than drove from the scene, dragging the mailbox underneath the vehicle's undercarriage for about a quarter mile.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

