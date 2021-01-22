Sentinel police log for Jan. 22

Upper Allen Township (717-795-2445)
- A charge of possession of an offensive weapon against Julie Hitz, 29, of Mechanicsburg, was held for court Jan. 11, stemming from a Nov. 7, 2020, incident, police reported Thursday. Police said they responded to the scene of a drug overdose in the 600 block of Geneva Drive to assist EMS and found Hitz in possession of a pair of metal knuckles while on the scene.
- Gerald Wilson, 42, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 1300 block of South Market Street. Police said Wilson pulled out from a stop sign into the path of a car driven by William A. Capps, 22, of Newport, North Carolina. Wilson's car rolled over as a result of the crash. Police said they believe Wilson may have been driving under the influence.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police have received reports of three suspicious men trying to open car doors at several locations in the township, and that other municipalities have received similar reports. Police ask that residents with home surveillance systems check video from the early morning hours for images that might help them identify the men.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.