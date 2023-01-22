 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Jan. 22

  • 0
Lower Allen Township theft

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this man in connection with a theft at BJ's Wholesale Club on Jan. 15.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police are looking for two men, one of whom faked a heart attack, in a theft from BJ's Wholesale Club at about 6 p.m. Jan. 15. Police were called to the business the day after for a report of two men working together to steal two Samsung televisions valued at more than $2,300. Police said one of the men faked a heart attack at the checkout line, and when employees attended to him, the other man pushed the televisions out of the store. Police said they believe both men fled the area in a pick-up truck. Police seek information.

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Jonathan Zeb, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Cherry Lane on Jan. 20. Police said Zeb injured a person. He was arrested, arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

People are also reading…

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Items were stolen from inside two vehicles that were in the parking lot across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park at 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m .and 5:25 p.m. Jan. 20. Police said a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, and someone smashed the window of another vehicle in order to steal another purse. Police seek information and remind residents to keep their valuables on their person or in their home, or to keep them out of sight in a secured vehicle if carrying it is not practical.

With retail thefts on the rise, Walmart's CEO says the company will have to start raising prices or even close stores.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Today's police log includes an investigation into items stolen from vehicles in North Middleton Township, felony retail theft, and an investigation into a stolen trailer. 

Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

Today's Sentinel police log includes a human trafficking arrest on I-83 in Fairview Township and a telephone scam purporting to be from U.S. Border Patrol.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in Upper Allen and stolen belonging, vehicles in Wormleysburg.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

Today's Sentinel police log includes an update to the I-81 pursuit and crash in Southampton Township, and theft investigations in Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News