Sentinel police log for Jan. 19

Police log logo new

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police reported Jan. 19 that Kyle Lee Sheppard, 19, of Mechanicsburg, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 13 in connection with an incident in October. Sheppard was initially charged via summons in October for the Oct. 5 incident in which police attempted a traffic stop. Sheppard fled the traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit. Sheppard was later identified as the driver, and he was charged with misdemeanor fleeing police and recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary traffic offenses.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a shots fired incidents in South Middleton Township around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 17. Police received reports of gunshots in a residential neighborhood, and they collected five spent .40-caliber casings on the road near the intersection of McLand Drive and Dogwood Drive. Police said there was a report of a small sedan with a loud exhaust driving through the area at that time, though no other identifying information of the vehicle was available. The vehicle had traveled north on McLand Drive toward Pine Road.
  • Craig Hare, 50, of Carlisle, was charged with felony fleeing police and flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of altered display documents, as well as multiple summary traffic offenses after a police pursuit in Dickinson Township at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle after it failed to stop at a stop sign at North Dickinson School Road at West Old York Road, but the vehicle fled. Police eventually stopped the vehicle, and Hare was arrested. He was arraigned, with bail set at $50,000 cash, which he was unable to post.

State Police at Newport (717-576-3110)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling south on Jericho Road near Stone Way Lane in Centre Township left the road and struck a utility pole sometime before midnight Jan. 16. The vehicle traveled back on the road and continued southbound. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

