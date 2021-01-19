Sentinel police log for Jan. 19

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a robbery at Dollar General on Landisburg Road in Tyrone Township that happened between 9:40 p.m. and 9:58 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said a suspect threatened the cashier, requesting money, and the cashier handed over $230. The suspect then fled the scene in a white or silver SUV. The suspect is described as heavy-set and wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, black ski mask and black gloves. The suspect is believed to be white, but the gender is unknown. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the 1600 block of Dunkleberger Road in Centre Township at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 27, police reported Jan. 18. Police said a white box truck that could have had "Enterprise" on the side was traveling north on Dunkleberger Road when it traveled outside the white fog line and struck a mailbox, before continuing north.
- A 14-year-old boy was injured after crashing a 1993 Yamaha YZR motorcycle in the first block of Hoffman Road in Penn Township at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 13. Police said the boy was traveling east in the oncoming traffic lane when he left the shoulder of the road, striking a ditch and causing him to lose balance. The boy laid the motorcycle on its side and fell from the motorcycle, causing injury. The boy suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer while attempting to exit a pump in the Sheetz parking lot off Benvenue Road in Reed Township at 8:56 p.m. Dec. 26, struck the rear corner of a trailer, breaking the tail light, police reported Jan. 18. The striking vehicle backed up, exited the lot and traveled west on Route 322. No injuries were reported.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.