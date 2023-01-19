Sentinel police log for Jan. 19

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for a man who was seen stealing several packages in the area of Meridian Way on Jan. 12. Police said they were called on Jan. 18 about the theft of a package that was delivered, and video surveillance showed the man stealing items. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Derek Weller, 37, of Ickesburg, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as simple assault, terroristic threats, fleeing police, DUI, agricultural vandalism, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after an incident that started as a domestic dispute on Dozer Lane in Saville Township at 10:42 p.m. Jan. 12. Police said Weller assaulted a woman and girl, resulting in injuries. Weller fled when police made contact with them, but they were able to take him into custody. Police filed two separate case dockets - one for the assault and one for fleeing police - and Weller was arraigned with bail set at $150,000 cash for the assault and $50,000 cash for the flight from police. He remains in Perry County Prison.
- Police reported Jan. 18 that they are investigating a report of a suspicious person that was made on Dec. 6. Police said a white man came to a home in the 300 block of Youngs Church Road in Carroll Township and asked to show the resident a demonstration of a Kirby vacuum, providing a generic brochure that mentioned the Kirby Company, but without showing identification or introducing himself. The man eventually got back into a burgundy, boxy SUV and left. Police seek information.