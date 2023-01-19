 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Jan. 19

  • 0
Lower Allen theft

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this man who they believe stole several packages in the area of Meridian Way on Jan. 12.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police are looking for a man who was seen stealing several packages in the area of Meridian Way on Jan. 12. Police said they were called on Jan. 18 about the theft of a package that was delivered, and video surveillance showed the man stealing items. Police seek information.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Derek Weller, 37, of Ickesburg, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as simple assault, terroristic threats, fleeing police, DUI, agricultural vandalism, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after an incident that started as a domestic dispute on Dozer Lane in Saville Township at 10:42 p.m. Jan. 12. Police said Weller assaulted a woman and girl, resulting in injuries. Weller fled when police made contact with them, but they were able to take him into custody. Police filed two separate case dockets - one for the assault and one for fleeing police - and Weller was arraigned with bail set at $150,000 cash for the assault and $50,000 cash for the flight from police. He remains in Perry County Prison.
  • Police reported Jan. 18 that they are investigating a report of a suspicious person that was made on Dec. 6. Police said a white man came to a home in the 300 block of Youngs Church Road in Carroll Township and asked to show the resident a demonstration of a Kirby vacuum, providing a generic brochure that mentioned the Kirby Company, but without showing identification or introducing himself. The man eventually got back into a burgundy, boxy SUV and left. Police seek information.

People are also reading…

Buying online has become a big part of people's lives. This has led to the theft of packages from people's homes. Here are some ways to keep your packages safe.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Today's police log includes an investigation into items stolen from vehicles in North Middleton Township, felony retail theft, and an investigation into a stolen trailer. 

Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

Today's Sentinel police log includes a human trafficking arrest on I-83 in Fairview Township and a telephone scam purporting to be from U.S. Border Patrol.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

Today's Sentinel police log includes an update to the I-81 pursuit and crash in Southampton Township, and theft investigations in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in Upper Allen and stolen belonging, vehicles in Wormleysburg.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft from Sears at Capital City Mall and a criminal mischief incident on New Year's Eve in Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

This modern day myth about the ocean is just plain wrong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News