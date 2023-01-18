 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Two people broke into and stole a 2020 dark purple Dodge Challenger Hellcat parked at a dealership in the first block of South Main Street in Penn Township sometime between 3:50 a.m. and 4:09 a.m. Jan. 15. Police said they broke into the car by breaking a window. The two unknown people then fled in the car traveling south on State Road. Police seek information.
  • Police reported Jan. 17 that two men face assault charges after allegedly assaulting a man on Christmas eve in Rye Township. Brady Alan Elliott, 31, of Marysville, was charged with felony strangulation and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, and Christopher Samuel Pace, 30, of Marysville, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. Police said the investigation started after a victim knocked on doors asking for help around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 24. Police eventually received a warrant for the arrest of both men, and they were taken into custody without incident. Elliott waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9, where bail was reduced to $5,000 cash, which he posted. Pace's charges were held to court during his preliminary hearing on Jan. 9, and he had previously been out of prison on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

