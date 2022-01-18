Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are seeking information about spray paint on a speed limit and other traffic signs, particularly on Longs Gap Road and the development located on Prickly Pear Road.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police reported in mid-January that it is investigating package thefts and attempted package thefts they believe occurred on Dec. 16. Police received a report that day from a resident in the 200 block of South York Street that they went outside at about 10:45 a.m. for a package that reportedly arrived at 9:30 a.m. and saw a man next door picking up their neighbor's package. The man saw the resident, dropped that package and fled on a mountain bike. The resident then noticed their package was not there. The man was described as Black, in his 30s and wearing a T-shirt and jeans, along with a jacket covering his "lap" area where the package may have been placed. Police received a report on Dec. 20 from another victim who believed two packages were stolen on Dec. 16, and police believe the thefts are related since the second reported theft occurred about a block away. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police said they investigated a report of a "suspicious item" at about noon Jan. 17 in the area of Old Barn Road and Keswick Court, but determined it was not a threat.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Keith Andrew, Livingston, 35, of York Haven, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended after a traffic stop in the 700 block of State Street in Lemoyne at about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Police said they found Livingston in possession of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- An orange Johnson laser level with tripod was stolen from a PennDOT storage shed sometime between 8 a.m. Jan. 4 and 8:05 a.m. Jan. 5 off Bucks Valley Road in Buffalo Township, police reported Jan. 15.
- A Marysville resident reported a theft incident on Jan. 12 in which she paid for a chair on Facebook Marketplace that was never shipped. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
- Police reported Jan. 15 that a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a company vehicle at Smith's Tire & Service Center in Newport on Jan. 4. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a New Bloomfield resident reported receiving a call on Jan. 11 from a company offering cardiovascular testing through Medicare Part B. Police determined it was a scam.
- A golf cart was stolen from Paradise Campground in Southwest Madison Township sometime between Dec. 15 and Jan. 16.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.